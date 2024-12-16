JJ Watt blasts Dan Campbell over controversial decision

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been rewarded for a number of gutsy decisions this season, but he made a costly one during Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. One NFL legend does not think Campbell should be let off the hook for that.

The Lions scored a touchdown with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to 38-28. Campbell then opted to attempt an onside kick, which was recovered by Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins and returned to the Detroit 5-yard line. Buffalo needed just one play to score a touchdown and take a 45-28 lead, essentially putting the game out of reach.

Campbell told reporters after his team’s 48-42 loss that he simply thought the Lions would recover. He also admitted that he wished he had not made the decision in hindsight. The accountability was not enough to stop J.J. Watt from unloading on Campbell.

“It was a 10 point game. With 12 minutes left. I don’t understand,” Watt wrote on X.

Watt also ripped Campbell after the coach said he thought the Lions would come up with the ball.

“I ‘think’ I could wrestle a small bear, that doesn’t mean I should try it,” Watt added in a separate post on X. “I love that DC believes in his squad so much that he thinks everything they do will be successful. But onside kicks have a 7% success rate. Trying one with 12 min left while only down by 10 was insane.”

With the NFL’s new kicking rules, teams can only attempt an onside kick when trailing in the fourth quarter. They also have to declare that they are doing so, which removes the element of surprise.

Campbell is known for taking risks, and the approach has served him well on more than one occasion this season. His gutsy calls were the main reason the Lions came away with a big win over a divisional opponent last week.

The onside kick obviously did not work out, but Detroit’s defense had shown zero ability to stop Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense to that point. Campbell probably felt his only chance to win was if the Lions stole a possession.