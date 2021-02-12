JJ Watt shares emotional video after being released by Texans

There has been a growing sense for weeks that the Houston Texans could move on from JJ Watt, and the team has officially parted ways with the star pass-rusher.

Watt shared a video on social media Friday confirming that he has been released by the Texans. He thanked fans in Houston for their unwavering support through the years.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me… pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Watt asked for his release.

Watt was entering the final year of his contract with the Texans. He was owed $17.5 million, which is why many expected Houston to release him amid some major organizational changes. Watt also seemed to make it clear that he is unhappy with some of the recent moves the Texans made.

While Watt has battled injuries in recent years, there should be numerous teams interested in signing him. He had five sacks and two forced fumbles this season. Most importantly, he played in all 16 games.

Now that Watt is out in Houston, all eyes will remain on Deshaun Watson. You can read the latest on the situation between Watson and the Texans here.