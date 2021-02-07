JJ Watt sends another interesting tweet about Texans’ personnel move

There have been indications that JJ Watt — like Deshaun Watson — is unhappy with the direction of the Houston Texans, and the star defensive lineman raised eyebrows yet again with a tweet he sent on Sunday.

The Texans have made several personnel changes this offseason, and reports have indicated Watson and other veteran players are not pleased. One of the moves was firing equipment manager Mike Parson and his staff. Watt took to Twitter on Sunday to praise Parson and say “anybody would be lucky to have him.”

Mike Parson and his entire equipment staff are incredible people who went above and beyond to help every player in the locker room every single day. A great man and a great staff who shouldn’t be out of work for long. Anybody would be lucky to have them. pic.twitter.com/66hSlVlIpq — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 7, 2021

On the surface, that looks like merely a nice endorsement from Watt. But if you have followed the situation in Houston, you have to wonder if Watt was doing more than just praising a former Texans employee.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Parson and Watson are close, and Watson is not happy that the Texans let Parson and his staff go. The same is likely true for Watt.

You may also remember how Watt went out of his way to show support for another former Texans employee who was fired during the season. That former staffer said she was humiliated with how the team moved on from her.

Watt is due a salary of $17.5 million next season, which is the final year of his current deal. He has hinted that he may want to move on from the Texans.