JJ Watt looks enormous in latest workout photo

July 8, 2024
by Larry Brown
JJ Watt smiles

Oct 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Former Houston Texans player J.J. Watt speaks to the crowd after being inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

JJ Watt is looking like he’s ready for an NFL comeback.

Watt shared a photo to his Instagram story on Monday that showed him looking ripped. The former NFL player was shirtless and had the physique of a Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em robot. His quads looked enormous.

Watt captioned his photo as “progress.” Maybe he’s training toward a Strongest Man competition.

Watt recently said that he has told Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans he is available for a comeback in an emergency if needed. Watt shared that message with Ryans last year and says the offer will extend to this year but not beyond, just because the former defensive star won’t continue to train in the manner that he has.

Watt may not be in playing shape, but he sure is keeping up in the weight room.

Watt is a five-time Pro Bowl player. The 35-year-old won three Defensive Player of the Year awards during his career with the Houston Texans. He last played in the NFL in 2022 with the Arizona Cardinals.

