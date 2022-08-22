JJ Watt has funny response to missing preseason game due to COVID

JJ Watt was ruled out of Sunday’s preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens after testing positive for COVID-19, and he responded with a reference to an animal-related mishap he went through last Saturday.

The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Watt would also miss the team’s trip to Tennessee and final preseason game against the Titans next weekend.

Last Saturday, Watt tweeted that he had surprisingly found a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom, and asked his followers for advice on how to handle the situation.

Shortly after Arizona announced Watt’s absence from Sunday’s game, the five-time Pro Bowler tweeted a funny response that had to do with last week’s slithering intruder.

“I think the snake brought it in the house,” Watt wrote.

I think the snake brought it in the house… https://t.co/4pcOVKRKLh — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 21, 2022

While Watt may not be able to do much to combat COVID aside from just waiting it out, he was a bit more proactive when dealing with the snake. He provided an update shortly after the discovery, revealing that the snake was not a rattlesnake, but actually a long-nosed snake.

If Watt unexpectedly runs into any more snakes in his home this week, he will now have plenty of time to deal with them.