JJ Watt had big animal mishap in his Arizona home

JJ Watt’s Arizona home turned into a National Geographic special this weekend.

The Cardinals defensive end revealed to his Twitter followers on Saturday that he unexpectedly found a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom.

“Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me,” wrote Watt. “I’ve got a baby rattlesnake in my bathroom. What do I do?”

Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby rattlesnake in my bathroom. What do I do? — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 13, 2022

Watt’s revelation was met with horror from many, including fellow star NFL defensive end Cam Jordan, who advised Watt to immediately sell his home.

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns, another local sports star, also responded with a “Oh hell nahhhhhh.”

Oh hell nahhhhhh https://t.co/oUTUKtQsB7 — Chris Paul (@CP3) August 13, 2022

Watt offered an update soon after. Not knowing what to do, Watt said that he called a guy, who came over to Watt’s house to take a look. It turns out the snake was not actually a rattlesnake but instead a completely harmless long-nosed snake. The guy then picked up the snake right up and left. Here is Watt telling the hilarious story.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Watt, a Wisconsin native, signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals in March of last year. He probably feels that this was his official “Welcome to Arizona” moment though.

Watt should not be too embarrassed however. Plenty of other pro athletes have gotten a scare put into them by snakes before.