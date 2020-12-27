JJ Watt goes viral for impassioned speech after Texans loss

The Houston Texans lost their fourth consecutive game on Sunday to fall to 4-11 on the season, and J.J. Watt is downright disgusted with the way his team has performed.

Watt became emotional while delivering a fiery speech to the media following Sunday’s 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year said he feels bad for Texans fans and appeared to call out some of his teammates.

“If you can’t go out there and you can’t work out, can’t show up on time, can’t practice, can’t want to go out there and win, you shouldn’t be here. … Even in Week 17, even when you’re trash and 4-11, if you can’t care enough to go out there and give everything you’ve got and try your hardest, that’s bulls—,” Watt said.

Watt added that he’s amazed at how fans have come up to him every week and tell him they’re still pulling for him.

“They have no reason to, whatsoever,” he said. “We stink. But they care and they still want to win and they still want you to be great. Those people aren’t getting paid. We’re getting paid handsomely. … That’s who I feel so bad for is the fans.”

You can see the full speech below:

THIS is why we love @JJWatt : Houston Texans pic.twitter.com/lXQzowheFq — Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) December 27, 2020

You can understand why Watt is frustrated with the way things have gone in Houston. The team made the playoffs each of the last two seasons and won a Wild Card game last year, only to completely fall apart in 2020. Watt also seemed upset over an organizational move the Texans made this season.

Watt is 31, has battled injuries in recent years, and is set to count more than $17 million against the salary cap next season. It would not be a shock if the Texans part ways with him this offseason.