JJ Watt seems unhappy with Texans for firing PR head Amy Palcic

The Houston Texans’ decision to fire vice president of communications Amy Palcic was widely criticized within the NFL community Wednesday. Now, it seems clear that one of the team’s own players isn’t pleased with the decision.

Longtime Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt reacted to Palcic’s firing on social media Wednesday. While Watt did not explicitly criticize the Texans for letting Palcic go, he made it pretty clear what he thought of the decision.

First & only woman to be head of PR for an NFL team and winner of the Rozelle Award for best PR Staff in the NFL. Massive help in my hurricane relief efforts, community events and much more. Whoever picks up @amypalcic will be getting one of the absolute best in the business. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 11, 2020

The Texans certainly appear to have made an unforced error here. Based on these reactions from around the league, Palcic is widely respected and liked. Watt, who is synonymous with the organization, clearly felt the same way about her.

This may be minor in the grand scheme of things. However, given these recent comments, Texans fans won’t want to see the organization doing anything that might further alienate Watt.