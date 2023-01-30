JJ Watt gets NFL world buzzing with cryptic tweet

JJ Watt announced his retirement from the NFL barely a month ago, but it did not take long for fans to start buzzing about his next move.

Watt shared a photo on Twitter Monday that showed him and former teammate DeMeco Ryans when the two were with the Houston Texans. He did not leave a caption.

Many fans took the leap that Watt was trying to drop hints about a reunion with Ryans. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator is the favorite to be named the next head coach of the Texans, so some have wondered if Watt would have interest in joining Ryans’ staff.

Of course, Watt could have simply been showing support for a former teammate who is about to make a huge career move. Watt has already been campaigning for Ryans to land a head coach job.

Ryans, 38, played for the Texans from 2006-2011. Watt was drafted by Houston in 2011, and he said Ryans was a huge mentor for him during Watt’s first NFL season. The photo the three-time Defensive Player of the Year shared probably has more to do with that than any future coaching plans Watt may or may not have.