Texans reportedly set to pursue 1 head coach target

January 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Cal McNair before a game

Nov 3, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Houston Texans chief executive officer D. Cal McNair watches from the sidelines before a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans appear to have made their decision on their next head coach, and now they have to make a deal to land him.

The Texans will pursue 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and try to make him their next coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Texans can now work out a deal with Ryans after San Francisco was eliminated from the playoffs Sunday in the NFC Championship.

Houston’s decision does not come as any surprise. Ryans had been widely reported to be their top choice, and the interest appeared to be mutual. As long as that is the case, one would figure that working out a contract will not be a major issue.

Ryans spent six seasons playing for the Texans, so this would be something of a homecoming for him. He has been a member of San Francisco’s coaching staff since 2017, and was elevated to defensive coordinator for the 2021 season.

This will be unwelcome news for another team that had strong interest in Ryans, though this probably will not come as a surprise to them either.

