JJ Watt shares positive update on brother Derek

JJ Watt shared a positive update about the status of his brother, Derek, who got hurt on Monday night.

Derek Watt was taken to the locker room after a nasty collision while making a tackle on punt coverage a minute into the Steelers’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

JJ, whose Houston Texans lost on Sunday, was watching his brothers’ game the next day. JJ described seeing his brother get hurt as the “worst feeling you can ever have watching a football game.” He also added that it sounds like Derek is going to be alright.

Worst feeling you can ever have watching a football game. Sounds like he’s going to be alright thankfully. Thank you for all the thoughts & concerns. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 22, 2020

That’s great news.

Derek was taken for a concussion evaluation and termed questionable to return to the game. He was later ruled out for the game.