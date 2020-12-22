Video: Derek Watt involved in scary collision on punt coverage

Derek Watt was involved in a scary collision while covering a punt during “Monday Night Football.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers went 3-and-out to start the game and punted the ball to Cincinnati. Watt was on the punt coverage team and slammed into the lower part of punt returner Alex Erickson’s body while making the tackle. Watt remained down on the field for a while but was able to get up and walk away.

Watt was taken to the locker room and evaluated for a possible concussion. His return was termed questionable.

#Steelers FB Derek Watt has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion. His return to tonight's game is questionable. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 22, 2020

The 28-year-old is in his first season with Pittsburgh after four with the Chargers. His brother, T.J., also plays for the Steelers. Their other brother, J.J., plays for the Texans.