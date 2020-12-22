 Skip to main content
Monday, December 21, 2020

Video: Derek Watt involved in scary collision on punt coverage

December 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Derek Watt

Derek Watt was involved in a scary collision while covering a punt during “Monday Night Football.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers went 3-and-out to start the game and punted the ball to Cincinnati. Watt was on the punt coverage team and slammed into the lower part of punt returner Alex Erickson’s body while making the tackle. Watt remained down on the field for a while but was able to get up and walk away.

Watt was taken to the locker room and evaluated for a possible concussion. His return was termed questionable.

The 28-year-old is in his first season with Pittsburgh after four with the Chargers. His brother, T.J., also plays for the Steelers. Their other brother, J.J., plays for the Texans.

