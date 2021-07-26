JJ Watt reacts to snub from Arizona Cardinals’ social media

JJ Watt reacted on Twitter to a snub from the Arizona Cardinals’ Twitter account.

The Cardinals tweeted a photo encouraging fans to play a game. The game involved using a budget of $15 to build your ideal defense based on current and former Cardinals players. The players were sorted by position and cost.

As you probably noticed, Watt was listed as the $3 defensive lineman option. That means the Cardinals’ social media team had Calais Campbell and Simeon Rice regarded as more valuable choices.

Watt took note and responded. He regarded it as a shot fired by the Cardinals and joked he was “catching stray bullets” from them before even taking his first snap.

I’m out here catching stray bullets from my own team before we even start camp https://t.co/XADMi3nDKc — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 22, 2021

Watt signed with the Cardinals as a free agent. The 32-year-old spent his entire with the Houston Texans prior to leaving for Arizona. He has played a full 16 games in just two of the last five seasons. He and the Cardinals are hoping a change of scenery will work out well for all parties. Watt seems to be enjoying Arizona already.