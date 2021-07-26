 Skip to main content
JJ Watt reacts to snub from Arizona Cardinals’ social media

July 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

JJ Watt reacted on Twitter to a snub from the Arizona Cardinals’ Twitter account.

The Cardinals tweeted a photo encouraging fans to play a game. The game involved using a budget of $15 to build your ideal defense based on current and former Cardinals players. The players were sorted by position and cost.

As you probably noticed, Watt was listed as the $3 defensive lineman option. That means the Cardinals’ social media team had Calais Campbell and Simeon Rice regarded as more valuable choices.

Watt took note and responded. He regarded it as a shot fired by the Cardinals and joked he was “catching stray bullets” from them before even taking his first snap.

Watt signed with the Cardinals as a free agent. The 32-year-old spent his entire with the Houston Texans prior to leaving for Arizona. He has played a full 16 games in just two of the last five seasons. He and the Cardinals are hoping a change of scenery will work out well for all parties. Watt seems to be enjoying Arizona already.

