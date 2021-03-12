Look: JJ Watt sure seems to be enjoying Arizona so far

JJ Watt’s priorities were questioned when he chose to sign with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency. Watt picked an 8-8 team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2015. He chose them over other top contenders, too.

The nice weather in Arizona likely contributed to Watt’s decision. Just look at the photo he tweeted on Thursday of his view on a golf course:

is it always this nice? pic.twitter.com/YTiCNagwk5 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 12, 2021

It sure looks great there in early March. But maybe Watt will feel differently when it gets over 110 degrees in the summer.

Still, the warm weather has to be more forgiving on his aging body than the cold. Given his injury history, choosing a warm-weather team makes some sense. This probably wasn’t Watt’s wife’s first choice though.