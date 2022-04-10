JJ Watt shares funny interaction he had with fan in London

JJ Watt may have run into the biggest JJ Watt fan on the planet over the weekend, and the chance interaction did not even take place in the United States.

Watt took to Twitter on Sunday with a great story about how he bumped into one of his biggest fans while in London. The woman rolled up her pant legs and happened to be wearing socks with Watt’s face on them.

Landed in London, went for a walk around and was stopped by this woman who immediately said “no way!” and started rolling up her pant legs. Wasn’t sure what to expect at that moment, but my own face wouldn’t have made the top 5 guesses 😂 Next level fan love, thank you! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DA3SyUyYIO — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 10, 2022

Watt is a future Hall of Famer and certainly a global superstar. The NFL also has a big following in England, so it is hardly a surprise that there are Watt fans walking around the streets of London. Still, it is remarkable that the Arizona Cardinals star happened to cross paths with that one.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports