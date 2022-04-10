 Skip to main content
JJ Watt shares funny interaction he had with fan in London

April 10, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

JJ Watt looks on

JJ Watt may have run into the biggest JJ Watt fan on the planet over the weekend, and the chance interaction did not even take place in the United States.

Watt took to Twitter on Sunday with a great story about how he bumped into one of his biggest fans while in London. The woman rolled up her pant legs and happened to be wearing socks with Watt’s face on them.

Watt is a future Hall of Famer and certainly a global superstar. The NFL also has a big following in England, so it is hardly a surprise that there are Watt fans walking around the streets of London. Still, it is remarkable that the Arizona Cardinals star happened to cross paths with that one.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

