JJ Watt issues 1 complaint about training camp footage

JJ Watt issued a complaint on X this week about training camp footage.

Watt said on X that he liked that there is a lot of video that’s made available from training camps. But his complaint centers around people drawing conclusions off of watching one rep from camp that gets shared over social media.

“Love seeing footage from NFL training camps, but can’t stand accounts posting video of one rep from 1v1’s and making outlandish statements,” Watt wrote on X.

“A) 1v1’s are for working on your craft/new moves.

“B) Literally every player wins/loses reps every single day. One rep tells nothing.”

Watt’s point about players taking each other on in 1-on-1 situations is well taken. Many players are winning or losing those battles throughout the day, so drawing a big conclusion off watching one rep is not necessarily prudent. Morever, like he says, players use those situations as opportunities to try new moves.

But in this era of hot takes, any hope Watt has for social media users to be measured in their opinions is wishful thinking.