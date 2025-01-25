JJ Watt upset with NFL over fine for Texans player

JJ Watt was not happy with the NFL for its fine of Joe Mixon.

Mixon was fined by the league this week for allegedly criticizing the officials after his Houston Texans’ Divisional Round playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL cited a quote from Mixon supposedly calling the officials “trash” in their letter to him notifying him of the fine.

The only problem is that Mixon never said those comments.

The league later reissued the fine for Mixon, this time properly citing the Texans running back’s actual comments.

“Everybody know how it is playing up here. You can never leave it into the refs’ hands. The whole world see, man,” Mixon said after the game.

Though the NFL corrected itself in its reissued fine letter, JJ Watt is not satisfied.

“This has not received enough attention,” Watt wrote on X Thursday. “[Mixon] got fined for something he didn’t say. Publicly complained about it (correctly). Then got fined for that. What are we doing here?”

This has not received enough attention… He got fined for something he didn’t say. Publicly complained about it (correctly). Then got fined for that. What are we doing here? https://t.co/JcPssBjocx — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 24, 2025

Would Mixon’s actual comments have been enough to trigger a fine? The NFL is trying to convince us that they were. If not, then they just kept the fine to cover their rears. They still come out of the situation looking pretty bad either way.