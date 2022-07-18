 Skip to main content
JK Dobbins calls out top NFL reporter over injury update

July 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
JK Dobbins wearing headphones

Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) prior to an AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins is still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last August. Any suggestion that he will not be healed and ready to go for the start of the regular season, however, is not sitting well with him.

On Monday, Dobbins was the subject of a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggesting the Ravens running back might not be ready for Week 1. Rapoport reported that Dobbins is unlikely to be ready for Week 1, as the Ravens prefer to be cautious with the young back as they ease him into game action.

Dobbins was quick to respond to the report, and he was not happy. In a tweet, Dobbins told Rapoport to “come to me for your source.” The 23-year-old added that his rehab was going so well that not only would he be ready for Week 1, but he might not even need to spend time on the PUP list.

Time will tell who is right here. Rapoport did say he got the information from someone he trusted, and he would not go public with this report if he did not believe it to be accurate. On the other hand, you would trust Dobbins to know his body and his rehab process better than anyone else, though he could just be extremely optimistic right now about his chances of playing in Week 1.

Players disputing reports about them from top NFL insiders is not necessarily anything new. In fact, this is not even the first time this offseason a Ravens player has been unhappy with a big-name NFL reporter. We’ll know soon enough who has it right in this instance.

