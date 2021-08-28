Video: JK Dobbins suffers knee injury during preseason game

The Baltimore Ravens will be holding their collective breath after running back J.K. Dobbins went down with what looked like a painful knee injury during the team’s preseason game Saturday.

Dobbins appeared to injure his left knee while getting tackled on a screen pass, and grabbed for it immediately. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg when being helped from the field and, after a brief period in the medical tent, was carted to the locker room. Dobbins was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The J.K. Dobbins injury. Maybe just hyper-extended pic.twitter.com/K0AnLn1QeT — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) August 28, 2021

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins is out of the blue medical tent and appears to be going on a cart to locker room. Several Ravens offensive players are going over to to see him. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 28, 2021

The nightmare scenario is a major injury to a key player in a preseason game, and the Ravens will be hoping this isn’t as bad as it looks at first glance. The Ravens have insurance at the running back position in the form of Gus Edwards, but any time Dobbins spends on the sideline would be bad news for Baltimore.

The 22-year-old Dobbins is coming off a rookie season that saw him post 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.