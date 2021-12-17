Joe Buck had oddest explanation for Donald Parham head injury

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field with a head injury he suffered in the first quarter of his team’s 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

Parham went down to the ground after being unable to make a catch and his arms and hands stiffened in an awkward position. He was taken away on a stretcher and then transported to a hospital for examination.

Multiple people watching the game recognized that Parham’s response was typical of someone who has suffered head trauma. He was doing what is called “posturing” and had a “fencing response” to the injury.

But that’s not what announcer Joe Buck focused on in reflecting on the matter.

Later in the first quarter, the FOX announcer suggested that Parham’s hands may have been shaking because it was cold on the field.

Joe Buck bizarrely implies David Parham’s hands were shaking while he was stretchered of because it’s cold in LA pic.twitter.com/lPZnsTNsu2 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 17, 2021

“The last thing we would ever do is speculate about any injury, especially that type. But when you see his arms shaking and his hands shaking on his way out, that’s the part that’s most unnerving,” Buck said.

“I will just add this: it is very cold, at least by Los Angeles standards, down on the field. Hopefully that was more the issue than anything else.”

We understand that Buck was trying to be optimistic, but he wasn’t the tiniest bit realistic. He really should have just left that comment alone since it was such a poor explanation for the sensitive injury.

And if you’re wondering why announcers do not speculate on injuries even if they seem to be pretty obvious, there are two reasons. One, they are broadcasting to a large audience and have a responsibility to present accurate information. Two, the NFL cracks down on the media when it comes to reporting injuries before injuries have been confirmed and announced by teams.

Buck should have just left it alone and stuck to the facts: Parham’s reaction looked bad, he was taken away on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Photo: Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; FOX analyst Joe Buck before the NFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports