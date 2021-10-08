Joe Buck had funny message for those calling him a field goal jinx

Joe Buck had a funny message for TV viewers who think he is a jinx.

The Seattle Seahawks lined up for a 35-yard field goal attempt by Jason Myers just before halftime in Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Myers hooked the kick and missed, keeping the score 7-3. The miss ended a streak of 39 straight field goals Myers had made inside 40 yards.

Buck did not note the streak until after the kick was missed in order to avoid being called a jinx.

“(He) had made 39 straight inside 40 yards. And you can’t blame the announcer on that one, folks! I waited ’til after the miss!” Buck pointed out.

Commentator Troy Aikman said fans would still call him a jinx anyway.

“Nope, free and clear!” Buck said in response.

The subject of jinxes by announcers on kickers recently came up on Sunday, when Kenny Albert jinxed Graham Gano.

Buck was also part of a more infamous jinx. In December, he jinxed Justin Tucker, who had an even longer streak from inside 40 before blowing it. You can see that video here.

Buck has learned his lesson, but it probably won’t matter to the fans.