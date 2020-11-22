Joe Buck appears to crack funny Tony Romo money joke

Joe Buck cracked a funny joke on Sunday that seemed to be about Tony Romo’s big salary.

Buck was doing the lineup introductions for the Green Bay Packers during the team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. He mentioned that left tackle David Bakhtiari was now “highly compensated.”

Bakhtiari signed a four-year contract extension last week for $23 million per year.

“He’s making quarterback, he’s making NFL TV analyst kind of money,” Buck joked of Bakhtiari.

Buck and Aikman will a subtle reference to that Romo and (possibly) Nantz money. pic.twitter.com/lvtyd8dTTh — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 22, 2020

So what’s the joke? Buck seemed to be alluding to the amount of money Romo makes from CBS, which is more than most NFL players earn. The joke may also have come because of a story during the week saying CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz was seeking Romo money.

Buck himself and his broadcast partner Troy Aikman are both highly compensated as well, but they’re not making Romo money, nor Bakhtiari money.