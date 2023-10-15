Joe Burrow had classy gesture after teammate’s first career TD

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas scored the first touchdown of his NFL career on Sunday, and Joe Burrow made sure his teammate got to keep the souvenir.

Iosivas caught a 3-yard pass from Burrow early in the second quarter of the Bengals’ 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After the play, Burrow appeared frantic as he was trying to track down the ball. Iosivas had left it in the end zone, but Burrow retrieved it.

Burrow made sure rookie WR Andrei Iosivas got the ball from his first career touchdown 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Dd2Wx0zZ2X — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023

Iosivas, a sixth-round pick out of Princeton, was probably so excited about scoring that keeping the football wasn’t even on his mind. Fortunately, his quarterback’s awareness is off the charts.

The catch was only the second of the season for Iosivas, so he probably will not have many touchdowns this season. It was pretty cool to see Burrow take care of one of his guys.