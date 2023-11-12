Joe Burrow sticks up for Bengals WR after brutal touchdown drop

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a tough one to the Houston Texans on Sunday, with wide receiver Tyler Boyd making a big blunder late in the fourth that may have been the difference.

On 3rd and goal with just over 1:30 left in the fourth quarter, Joe Burrow found Boyd with a good throw for what should have been a go-ahead touchdown, but Boyd could not reel in the pass. The drop forced the Bengals to settle for a field goal that tied the game at 27, giving Houston the opportunity to get the ball back and kick a game-winning field goal.

I’m gonna lose sleep over Tyler Boyd tonight pic.twitter.com/ebZwAhvk36 — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) November 12, 2023

After the game, Burrow went out of his way to defend Boyd, arguing that the Bengals would not even have been in position to score if not for the wide receiver.

Joe Burrow: “You’ve got to try to make plays (in the fourth quarter). We’ll watch the tape (on the picks).” On Boyd’s drop: “We wouldn’t have been down there if it wasn’t for him.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 12, 2023

Burrow has a point. Boyd had a huge day otherwise, catching eight passes for 117 yards. The quarterback has always been a great teammate, and he simply is not going to throw Boyd under the bus for one drop.

The good news for the Bengals is that their offense is still performing, and they are far from out of the AFC North race. They should be fine going forward.