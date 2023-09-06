Joe Burrow has firm stance on his contract status

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow never got his long-term contract with the team this offseason, leaving some lingering questions entering 2023. Those questions aren’t ones that Burrow is pondering, though.

Burrow was asked Wednesday about his contract status, as he enters 2023 with two years remaining on his rookie deal. He made clear that is not an issue for him, and he expects it to be worked out eventually.

“That’s the last thing I’m thinking about. I’m thinking about beating the Browns right now,” Burrow said. “It comes when it comes. I’m not worried about it.”

Burrow looked set to benefit hugely from one other contract signed this offseason, but a calf injury derailed his preseason and may have put contract talks on the backburner. He appears likely to play in Week 1, and it is not impossible that a deal could still get done before the game.