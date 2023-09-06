 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 6, 2023

Joe Burrow has firm stance on his contract status

September 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow never got his long-term contract with the team this offseason, leaving some lingering questions entering 2023. Those questions aren’t ones that Burrow is pondering, though.

Burrow was asked Wednesday about his contract status, as he enters 2023 with two years remaining on his rookie deal. He made clear that is not an issue for him, and he expects it to be worked out eventually.

“That’s the last thing I’m thinking about. I’m thinking about beating the Browns right now,” Burrow said. “It comes when it comes. I’m not worried about it.”

Burrow looked set to benefit hugely from one other contract signed this offseason, but a calf injury derailed his preseason and may have put contract talks on the backburner. He appears likely to play in Week 1, and it is not impossible that a deal could still get done before the game.

Article Tags

Joe Burrow
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus