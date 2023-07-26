1 QB set to benefit big from Justin Herbert contract

Justin Herbert has agreed to a big-money contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, which is good news for another quarterback.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have been working on a potential contract extension. The sides reportedly have been waiting on Herbert to agree to a deal so that they could top his amount. Now that Herbert is signing, Burrow is the next player up on the list to agree to a deal.

Herbert was the third quarterback this offseason to agree to a 5-year contract extension with his team, following Jalen Hurts with the Eagles and Lamar Jackson with the Ravens. Hurts got $255 million over five years, while Jackson got $260 million. Herbert’s deal is for $262.5 million.

A deal for Burrow would likely top what Herbert received. It’s important to keep in mind that those full amounts are different from the guaranteed portions of the contracts.

Burrow could follow the other three quarterbacks who signed this offseason by agreeing to a five-year extension with Cincinnati.

Burrow has a $4.5 million roster bonus for 2023 that is due by August 5. If the sides are to agree to an extension, one could come prior to that date in order to best make use of the salary cap for the upcoming season.