Joe Burrow has great comment about his custom diamond chain

Joe Burrow obviously meant business on Sunday when he showed up for the AFC Championship wearing a custom diamond chain. After backing up his confidence with a road win at Kansas City, he delivered an even better quote after the game.

Burrow was the picture of confidence arriving at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, completing his look with his “JB9” custom chain. The look made waves on social media both before and after the game.

One reporter actually asked Burrow about the chain following the Bengals’ overtime win. Burrow was questioned about whether the diamonds in it were real, and the Bengals quarterback delivered a fantastic response.

“They’re definitely real. I make too much money to have fake ones,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Burrow is still on his rookie contract, meaning he made roughly $2.25 million in base salary in 2021. Combine that with the nearly $24 million signing bonus he got and that is, in fact, more than enough to afford real diamonds. If he keeps playing at a high level, he’ll be able to afford a lot more in a couple of years.

Unfortunately, nobody asked Burrow if his outfit was inspired by another famous quarterback. We’ll just have to guess on that one.