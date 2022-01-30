Joe Burrow showed up to AFC Championship rocking custom chain

Joe Burrow has been known for oozing confidence dating back to his days as the quarterback at LSU, and the Cincinnati Bengals star lived up to that reputation when he arrived at the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Burrow strolled into Arrowhead Stadium wearing a custom “JB9” gold chain. He was also rocking his patented sunglasses and a fur coat. The black turtleneck completed the look.

Burrow wore the same sunglasses after leading the Bengals to their first playoff win in 31 years, and Twitter went nuts for them. It’s hard to remember an NFL player who showed more confidence in his second season than the star quarterback has.