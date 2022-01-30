Kurt Warner has great reaction to Joe Burrow’s outfit

Kurt Warner had a great reaction to seeing Joe Burrow’s outfit while traveling to Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was seen wearing a large gray jacket over a black turtleneck. He also had on his tinted glasses despite it not looking very bright out.

It was the gray jacket that caught Warner’s eye.

You may recall that Warner, a former two-time NFL MVP and current analyst, got the meme treatment for his wardrobe choice while calling a game in December. Warner’s jacket was super puffy and silver in color, so it stood out much more than Burrow’s.

But even if the jacket isn’t too similar to Burrow’s, you have to appreciate Warner’s sense of humor and ability to have fun with the subject.

Photo: Oct 28, 2018; London, United Kingdom; NFL Network analyst and Arizona Cardinals former quarterback Kurt Warner seen on the sidelines of the NFL International Series game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports