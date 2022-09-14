Joe Burrow explains why he sat at locker for so long after loss

Joe Burrow seemed like he took his team’s Sunday loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers particularly hard, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback says the way he reacted was nothing out of the ordinary for him.

The Steelers beat the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. After the game, Burrow was seen sitting at his locker still in uniform for a long period of time. Some took that as a sign that he was crushed by the defeat.

A reporter on Wednesday asked Burrow about his reaction. The former first overall pick said he does that after every game to process what happened and run through things in his head. Though, he admitted he may have sat and stared a bit longer than usual on Sunday.

Joe Burrow on staying at his locker after the game: “I do that every game.” Said he maybe sat a little longer on Sunday. He likes to sit and process for a while win or lose. #Bengals @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 14, 2022

Burrow probably was not pleased with the way he played. He turned the ball over four times in the first half. He was still able to put the Bengals in a position to win by throwing a touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase at the end of regulation to tie the game at 20-20. Evan McPherson’s extra point attempt was then blocked.

The special teams woes continued for the Bengals in overtime. Burrow drove his team into field goal range, but McPherson missed a 29-yard kick after a bad snap from Cincinnati’s backup longsnapper threw off their timing.

Burrow, like many other great quarterbacks, hates losing. He undoubtedly feels he could have done more to prevent that on Sunday.