Joe Burrow has great explanation for his unusual gifts for Bengals’ O-line

December 22, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Cincinnati BengalsJoe Burrow
Joe Burrow signals thumbs up

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gives a thumbs up to the fans after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The Bengals collected their first win of the season, 33-25, from the Jaguars.

Joe Burrow turned heads earlier this week with his unique gifts for the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line. On Sunday, Burrow explained what gave him the idea.

Burrow gifted the entire Bengals O-line authentic Japanese Katana swords from the 1600s. Each sword reportedly came with its own origin story indicating whichever town or battle it came from.

A reporter asked Burrow about what had inspired him to choose such a unique gift. The Bengals star admitted that it was a safer alternative to what his Bengals teammates actually wanted.

“Well, they wanted guns. And I was like, ‘I don’t know about guns, guys,'” Burrow said in a tone indicating that he felt guns as gifts might send the wrong message. “And so I was in the weapon mindset and I’m like, what’s a cool weapon? Samurai swords, I think, are pretty dang cool. … I think guys were excited about it.”

It’s hard to argue with Burrow over how cool Samurai swords are as a gift. After all, the man is nicknamed “Joe Cool” and owns an actual Batmobile.

While the Bengals QB did not reveal the price tag on each Katana, he did say that he got “the best ones out there.” Burrow could definitely afford to splurge on swords given the massive contract extension the Bengals gave him last year.

