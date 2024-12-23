Tee Higgins debuts his new nickname for Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a new nickname courtesy of wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Higgins absolutely loved the touchdown pass he caught from Burrow during the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback left his feet to try to avoid a sack while getting the pass off, but somehow managed to find Higgins with a bullet while contorting himself to avoid his knee hitting the ground.

Higgins loved it just as much as everyone else did. After the game, he said he would be calling Burrow “Superman” from that point forward.

“Motherf—er looked like Superman when he was throwing it,” Higgins told reporters. “I’m calling him Superman from this day forward. F— Batman. Superman.”

Too bad Burrow did not make this play before he bought a Batmobile.

Burrow continues to play at an extremely high level despite the Bengals’ issues. He threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday and continues to pace the league in passing. With plays like this, no wonder Higgins seems very eager to stay with Cincinnati beyond this year.