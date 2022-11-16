Joe Burrow has funny advice for Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick missed last week’s game after he had to undergo an appendectomy, and Joe Burrow thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers star should take his time recovering from the procedure.

Fitzpatrick felt discomfort in his abdomen during Pittsburgh’s walkthrough on Saturday and was diagnosed with appendicitis. He underwent an appendectomy, but he appears to be recovering quickly. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters this week that he is optimistic Fitzpatrick will be able to play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.

Burrow knows exactly what Fitzpatrick is going through. The star quarterback had an appendectomy just before the start of training camp and was sidelined for a bit. On Wednesday, a reporter asked Burrow if he has any advice for Fitzpatrick. He joked that the two-time Pro Bowl safety should sit out another week.

Burrow on if he has any advice for Minkah Fitzpatrick on recovering from appendix surgery, flashed a smile: “Maybe just wait another week.” — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 16, 2022

“Maybe just wait another week,” Burrow said.

Fitzpatrick is an important part of the Steelers’ defense, so it would obviously be advantageous for the Bengals if he missed Sunday’s game. Cincinnati is 5-4 and looking to keep pace with the 6-3 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. They should be able to beat the Bengals whether Fitzpatrick plays or not. You can’t blame Burrow for trying to nudge the former Alabama star in a certain direction, though.