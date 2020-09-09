Joe Burrow offers great quote for Bengals fans

Joe Burrow offered a great quote that will get the Cincinnati Bengals and their fans excited.

Burrow spoke with the media on Wednesday and talked about his objectives.

“I’m not here to go .500 and squeak into the playoffs. I’m out here to win games and win championships,” Burrow said, via The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.

The Bengals went 2-14 last season, which is how they were in position to draft Burrow No. 1 overall. The team hasn’t won a playoff game since 1990, either.

There is a lot of work to be done in Cincinnati, and those fans aren’t exactly used to extravagant wins. But if Burrow’s attitude says anything, it’s that the Bengals are in good hands moving forward. All the news about Burrow coming out of training camp has been positive too, which is a good sign.