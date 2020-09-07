 Skip to main content
Zac Taylor says Joe Burrow earned Bengals’ QB job

September 7, 2020
by Grey Papke

Joe Burrow

It’s been no secret that Joe Burrow would start at quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals since they drafted him, but coach Zac Taylor is adding that it was entirely earned.

Taylor confirmed that Burrow would start, and that he’s known it since day one. He also affirmed, however, that Burrow had proven himself in camp.

Burrow didn’t really have to work for the job, but it’s clear there are no concerns about his readiness. We haven’t heard much about the No. 1 overall pick’s camp performance, but the Bengals seem confident in him.

Burrow seems to have a good head on his shoulders. It will be interesting to see what he can do as Cincinnati’s starter.

