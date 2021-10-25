Joe Burrow has great quote about crowd noise in Baltimore

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals went into a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, but the quarterback clearly was not rattled. It doesn’t sound like he was that impressed with the noise level from Baltimore Ravens fans, either.

Burrow and the Bengals dominated the Ravens en route to a 41-17 victory. The former LSU star threw for over 400 yards and had three touchdowns. He told Peter King of NBC Sports that being a former LSU star has helped prepare him for playing on the road.

“We knew that they were gonna be jacked up for us to come in, and expecting to beat our a–,” Burrow said of Ravens fans. “But we were ready for it. Playing in the SEC definitely, definitely helped. Gets way louder in the SEC than in any of these NFL stadiums.”

Some NFL fans might interpret that as a slight, but it’s merely a fact. Many of the SEC stadiums Burrow played in have far more raucous environments and are significantly larger than any NFL stadium. Crowd noise is nothing new for Burrow.

The Bengals sit at the top of the AFC with their 5-2 record. Most people picked them to finish last in the AFC North. Instead, they are a legitimate playoff contender. Burrow gave fans quite the injury scare last week, but he proved on Sunday that he is perfectly healthy.