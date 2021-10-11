Joe Burrow gets positive news after hospital visit for throat injury

Joe Burrow was taken to a local hospital following the Cincinnati Bengals’ overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but fortunately it sounds like the quarterback is going to be fine.

Burrow was examined by doctors after he suffered a throat contusion. The hospital visit was considered precautionary, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bengals are not concerned about Burrow’s health.

Source classified Joe Burrow's hospital visit for throat contusion as precautionary. Wasn't major concern among the team post-game. Coach Zac Taylor will address media today but the feeling as of now is he'll be fine. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 11, 2021

It’s unclear when Burrow suffered the injury, but it may have been when he was hit hard on a scramble in the first half. Burrow’s head and neck area slammed off the turf on the play.

Burrow did not miss any time. The Bengals could have won the game if not for two missed field goals, which allowed Packers kicker Mason Crosby to redeem himself in overtime on an otherwise abysmal day for him.

The Bengals fell to 3-2 on the season with the 25-22 loss. They’ll look to bounce back against the Detroit Lions in Week 6.