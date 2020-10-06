Joe Burrow sent great tweet after first career victory

Joe Burrow is officially in the win column as an NFL quarterback, and he is properly basking in the achievement.

Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a 33-25 final on Sunday. It marked just the third win for Cincinnati in the last two seasons as well as the rookie Burrow’s first career victory.

After the game, Burrow, who threw for 300 yards and a touchdown, sent a fitting tweet. The former Heisman Trophy winner wrote simply, “Winning is fun.”

Winning is fun — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) October 4, 2020

Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft and has now topped 300 yards passing in three of his first four career starts. The 23-year-old made a bold declaration to Bengals fans at the beginning of this year. Getting that first W is definitely a step in the right direction there.