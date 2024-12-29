Joe Burrow breaks out Griddy dance after his rushing TD

Joe Burrow on Saturday celebrated his second rushing touchdown of the season in style.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos were tied at 17 with just over a minute left at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Facing 2nd-and-goal at the 1, the Bengals ran a successful QB sneak play that allowed Burrow to score.

Burrow sneaks for the lead with 1:29 left! 📺: #DENvsCIN on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/eP9p2IA2pN — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024

Burrow is one of the most prolific passers in the game. But he does not get to be the one to cross the end zone very often.

The Bengals star savored his TD moment with a perfectly executed Griddy dance.

WE GOT A JOE BURROW GRIDDY. 📺: #DENvsCIN on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aDx7J7TBYP — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024

Burrow’s celebration ended up being short-lived. In what has been an ongoing theme for Cincinnati this season, the Bengals gave up a game-tying touchdown on the other end to send the game to overtime.

The extra period gave Burrow one more moment to shine. With 1:07 left in OT, Burrow iced the game with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins.

Cincinnati’s signal-caller put up another monstrous stat line in the win. Burrow went 39/49 for 412 yards with 3 touchdowns. It’s his eighth straight game with at least 250 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns.

More importantly for the Bengals, the win kept their postseason hopes alive. Cincinnati improved to 8-8 with the win.

Despite the win, the Bengals still have a pretty arduous road to the playoffs. They’ll need to win their season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Broncos need to lose theirs against the Kansas City Chiefs’ B-squad. Both the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins also need to lose one of their two remaining games.

But if all those things happen, Burrow could very well be dancing the Griddy in the AFC Wild Card round.