Joe Burrow’s home reportedly burglarized during ‘Monday Night Football’

Joe Burrow helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, but the star quarterback is now handling some problems at home.

Burrow’s home in Anderson Township, Ohio, was broken into during the Bengals’ 27-20 victory over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Karin Johnson of WLWT 5 reports that a woman called 911 to report the break-in on Monday night. The woman told a dispatcher that the house belonged to Joe Burrow and that her daughter was staying there.

“Someone is trying to break into the house right now. My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow’s house,” the woman said. “She is staying there. He’s at the football game. She’s wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding, or if she should go outside. She said someone was in the house.”

The woman’s daughter then placed a separate call to 911 and told the dispatcher that “someone broke into my house” and that “it’s like completely messed up.”

Johnson reports that the woman was heard during the phone call speaking with a male at the house. The man had been working security at the home. Radio records indicate that there was an officer on detail at Burrow’s home. The records also showed that a window of the home was shattered and a bedroom was ransacked.

The NFL recently issued a security memo to players and teams regarding an organized series of break-ins that have targeted athletes. It is unclear if the incident at Burrow’s Ohio home was related.

Burrow had a huge game in Dallas, finishing 33/44 for 369 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. The Bengals improved to 5-8 with the win.