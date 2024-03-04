Joe Burrow delivers important update on his injury timeline

Things appear to be looking up for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as he recovers from his major wrist injury.

Burrow’s season came to an abrupt end in 2023 after he tore a wrist ligament in his throwing arm during a Week 11 clash against the Baltimore Ravens. The image of Burrow trying to throw with his busted hand is likely still vivid in Bengals’ fans minds.

On Sunday, Burrow delivered the injury update those same fans have been hoping to hear. The Bengals star told ESPN’s Ben Baby that he expects to be fully cleared from his injury well before the season starts.

“I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything,” Burrow told Baby. “Over the next month [to] month and a half, we’ll kind of decide all those things.”

Burrow said that he can “lift basically normally” at this point in his recovery. The Bengals star added, based on his projected timeline, that he’ll likely be able to stick to his normal offseason workout routine without any limitations.

Burrow threw for 2,309 yards with 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions across 10 games last season before being ruled out due to injury.

The LSU alum was a top-5 MVP finalist in 2022 after he threw for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.