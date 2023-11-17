Joe Burrow leaves Bengals game with painful wrist injury

Joe Burrow is as tough as they come. But the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback could not hide the pain he felt Thursday as he tried to work through his wrist injury.

The Bengals faced the Baltimore Ravens on “Thursday Night Football” at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

With less than six minutes left in the first half, Burrow connected on a 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon on 2nd-and-goal to give the Bengals a 10-7 lead.

On the Ravens’ ensuing drive, the Amazon broadcast showed a clip of Burrow testing his arm on the sideline. Burrow started a throwing motion but then stopped midway due to what appeared to be an immense jolt of pain.

Joe Burrow trying to throw pic.twitter.com/04F1zc7HH0 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 17, 2023

The Bengals eventually ruled Burrow out for the remainder of the contest.

And now the Bengals officially have ruled out Joe Burrow. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

The clip of Burrow lends credence to fan speculation surrounding a now-deleted video of Burrow as he walked into M&T Bank Stadium. Burrow seemed to be wearing what appeared to be a brace or sleeve on his throwing hand (video here). The circumstances led many people to believe that Burrow entered the contest with an undisclosed injury.

The Bengals would be in violation of injury report protocol if they indeed failed to disclose an existing injury Burrow was dealing with.

Burrow was replaced by backup QB Jake Browning. The 26-year-old QB finished his night with 101 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions.