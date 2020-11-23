Joe Burrow’s season-ending knee injury even worse than expected

Joe Burrow will miss the remainder of the 2020 season after he suffered a knee injury on Sunday, and unfortunately the Cincinnati Bengals rookie sustained more than just a torn ACL.

Burrow underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed he has a torn MCL in addition to a torn ACL, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby and Adam Schefter. Burrow reportedly also suffered “other structural issues” as well.

Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington after he was hit low and his leg bent awkwardly underneath him.

There has been no specific timetable given for Burrow’s return, but it sounds like the No. 1 overall pick is facing a long and difficult recovery. He finishes his rookie season with 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions.