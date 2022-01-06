Joe Burrow had hilarious way of leaking QB news to backup

The Cincinnati Bengals have clinched the AFC North, and are opting not to risk quarterback Joe Burrow in Sunday’s regular season finale in Cleveland. That means Brandon Allen is the next man up, and the backup quarterback had a pretty funny way of finding that out.

Allen learned on Tuesday that he would be starting in Week 18. He did not find out directly from coach Zac Taylor, or even from a media report. The word came from Burrow himself, who texted his backup and had a hilarious way of passing on the news.

The most Joe Burrow thing I’ve ever head. #Bengals backup QB Brandon Allen says Joe Burrow texted him on Tuesday and leaked the news before Zac Taylor called him and texted him to say: “Tag, you’re in.” And that’s how Allen found out he was the starting QB — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 6, 2022

Not a bad way to find out you’re starting an NFL game, to be honest. Burrow probably enjoyed beating his coach to the punch as well.

It’s no secret that Burrow has a sense of humor. He’s also quarterbacking a playoff team, so he has to be in a pretty good mood these days. That’s especially true if he’s having this much fun with his backup.

Photo: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10.

Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals