Joe Burrow attracted 1 free agent to sign with Bengals

March 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

New Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki had one major motivation for joining the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gesicki was introduced to the media on Thursday and said he had been interested in joining the Bengals from the start of the offseason. He heard good things about the organization from ex-teammates that had played there, but the tight end admitted that even a negative review would not have mattered as long as quarterback Joe Burrow was there.

“Outside of all that, they could have said that it was the worst place in the world, but you got No. 9 at quarterback, I was like, that is a place I want to go,” Gesicki said.

Obviously, Burrow commands plenty of respect around the NFL. Gesicki would have watched from afar, having spent his entire career with Miami and New England in the AFC, and he clearly saw something he wanted to be a part of. The tight end has 20 career receiving touchdowns, so it’s safe to say he should have a sizable role in the Cincinnati offense.

Burrow’s 2023 season was shortened significantly by a severe wrist injury, but it sounds like he should be fine for the start of 2024. That is no doubt exactly what Gesicki wants to hear.

Cincinnati BengalsJoe BurrowMike Gesicki
