Joe Burrow attracted 1 free agent to sign with Bengals

New Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki had one major motivation for joining the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gesicki was introduced to the media on Thursday and said he had been interested in joining the Bengals from the start of the offseason. He heard good things about the organization from ex-teammates that had played there, but the tight end admitted that even a negative review would not have mattered as long as quarterback Joe Burrow was there.

Gesicki said friends vouched for the organization l, but even if they said it was the worst place in the world he would want to come here to play with Burrow. pic.twitter.com/KAU4sp3YoQ — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) March 14, 2024

“Outside of all that, they could have said that it was the worst place in the world, but you got No. 9 at quarterback, I was like, that is a place I want to go,” Gesicki said.

Obviously, Burrow commands plenty of respect around the NFL. Gesicki would have watched from afar, having spent his entire career with Miami and New England in the AFC, and he clearly saw something he wanted to be a part of. The tight end has 20 career receiving touchdowns, so it’s safe to say he should have a sizable role in the Cincinnati offense.

Burrow’s 2023 season was shortened significantly by a severe wrist injury, but it sounds like he should be fine for the start of 2024. That is no doubt exactly what Gesicki wants to hear.