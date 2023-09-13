 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow explains his decision to get a haircut after Week 1

September 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a dreadful Week 1 performance, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up for his Wednesday media availability with a new haircut and a very good reason for it.

Burrow had a new, short haircut when speaking to the media, and it quickly became a topic for questions. When Burrow was asked how he knew it was time for a trim, the Bengals quarterback had a pretty great answer.

“When you have a game like that on Sunday,” Burrow explained.

Tough to argue with that logic. Burrow went just 14-for-31 for 82 yards in a miserable 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He made clear that he is not in panic mode, but something probably had to change after that outing.

At this point, Burrow can afford all the haircuts he wants. Expect a much better showing from him against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

