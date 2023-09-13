Joe Burrow explains his decision to get a haircut after Week 1

After a dreadful Week 1 performance, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up for his Wednesday media availability with a new haircut and a very good reason for it.

Burrow had a new, short haircut when speaking to the media, and it quickly became a topic for questions. When Burrow was asked how he knew it was time for a trim, the Bengals quarterback had a pretty great answer.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow got a new haircut. Asked by Cincy reporters how he knew it was time, Burrow said, with a smile: “when you have a game like that on Sunday.” pic.twitter.com/tqP22dUATt — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 13, 2023

“When you have a game like that on Sunday,” Burrow explained.

Tough to argue with that logic. Burrow went just 14-for-31 for 82 yards in a miserable 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He made clear that he is not in panic mode, but something probably had to change after that outing.

At this point, Burrow can afford all the haircuts he wants. Expect a much better showing from him against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.