Joe Burrow planning to play through injury after dislocating finger

Joe Burrow suffered an injury during Sunday’s game that appeared to be quite painful, but he is not expected to miss any game action because of it.

Burrow hurt his right finger in the second quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was seen on the sideline throwing passes afterword, and he was clearly in significant pain. Burrow’s pinky finger was then shown on the CBS broadcast and appeared badly swollen. He returned to the game and made some strong throws, but the injury likely impacted his performance.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Burrow suffered a dislocated finger. He plans to play through it.

From NFL Now: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow plans to play this week, mangled finger or not. pic.twitter.com/0bIgS2pOB3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021

Dislocated fingers can be a major issue for quarterbacks. Russell Wilson missed several weeks after undergoing surgery for a similar injury this season, but that was to his middle finger. Burrow is probably fortunate that he dislocated his pinky and not another finger.

Burrow has 3,135 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season. His play has been a bit inconsistent, but he’s coming off knee surgery and still has the Bengals squarely in the playoff picture. Hopefully the finger ailment is one he can manage.