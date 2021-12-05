Look: Joe Burrow had badly swollen finger after injury

Joe Burrow suffered an injury to his throwing hand on Sunday that appeared to leave his pinky finger badly swollen.

Burrow injured his hand in the first half of the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was shown on the sideline trying to work through the pain, which appeared to be quite significant.

Burrow seems to have a finger issue and as he's testing it on the sideline he gives a grimace pic.twitter.com/IVZ6XWB5xo — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 5, 2021

The CBS broadcast later got a close-up look at the pinky finger on Burrow’s right hand, and it looked very swollen.

Joe Burrow’s throwing pinky finger is badly swollen. He tried to put a glove on it, but didn't like it and threw it away. He's still in the game and has been handing the ball off with his left hand. pic.twitter.com/lU8Ve0Eeo0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 5, 2021

Burrow began the half with a glove on his hand, but he quickly took it off. While he made some strong throws on Cincinnati’s opening drive of the third quarter, the finger injury will be something to keep an eye on.