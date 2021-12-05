 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 5, 2021

Look: Joe Burrow had badly swollen finger after injury

December 5, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Joe Burrow had a swollen finger

Joe Burrow suffered an injury to his throwing hand on Sunday that appeared to leave his pinky finger badly swollen.

Burrow injured his hand in the first half of the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was shown on the sideline trying to work through the pain, which appeared to be quite significant.

The CBS broadcast later got a close-up look at the pinky finger on Burrow’s right hand, and it looked very swollen.

Burrow began the half with a glove on his hand, but he quickly took it off. While he made some strong throws on Cincinnati’s opening drive of the third quarter, the finger injury will be something to keep an eye on.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus