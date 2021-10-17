Joe Burrow shades LSU over Ed Orgeron firing

Most LSU fans will likely accept that it was time for the school to move on from coach Ed Orgeron. Joe Burrow, however, is not one of them.

Burrow was clearly disappointed with the announcement that Orgeron and LSU will part ways at the end of the season. Burrow and Orgeron won a championship together two years ago. Orgeron had entrusted the team to Burrow, then a transfer from Ohio State, and Burrow went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2019.

Burrow admitted that he and Orgeron have a special relationship, and that the quarterback feels indebted to his college coach. He also seemed to throw a bit of shade at LSU, pointing out how unprecedented it was to move on from a coach just two years after a national title.

Joe Burrow reacts to the Coach O news at LSU. "That's disappointing to me… I wouldn't be here without Coach O." #Bengals #LSU pic.twitter.com/mJ8bqi4e2g — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) October 17, 2021

“That’s disappointing to me because he’s really a man that gave me an opportunity when nobody else really was. I wouldn’t be here without Coach O. I’m forever indebted to him as a person and as a player,” Burrow said. “They haven’t been winning as many games as I know they would like, but we did just win a national championship two years ago, so that’s disappointing.

“I love Coach O and everyone over there, so I hope he’s able to find a place where he feels like he’s welcomed.”

There have been rumors that Orgeron didn’t have the players and coaches behind him, which contributed to his impending exit. Burrow hasn’t been at LSU since 2019, so the environment has likely changed from the one he remembers. That said, Burrow and Orgeron clearly have a very unique relationship. It’s tough to blame Burrow for being so disappointed that his college coach is out.