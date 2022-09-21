Joe Burrow makes big change after rough start to season

The Cincinnati Bengals look like they might be experiencing a bit of an AFC Championship hangover, and Joe Burrow is doing everything he can to refocus after the rough start.

Burrow was asked on Wednesday if he has any thoughts on the way people have reacted on social media to the Bengals’ 0-2 start. The star quarterback said that is not an issue for him because he does not have Instagram and Twitter right now.

Joe Burrow isn’t dealing with any of the social media backlash from the @Bengals 0-2 start because he’s not using social media right now. Instead of scrubbing the team like so many did this odd season he scrubbed social media. pic.twitter.com/Bw41Iie8Kl — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 21, 2022

Burrow’s accounts are still active, but he later clarified that he has deleted the Twitter and Instagram apps from his phone.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow has decided to remove Twitter and Instagram from his phone. He deleted both apps. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 21, 2022

That is the primary way many people access the two social media platforms. Most star athletes have social media managers, but Burrow has not posted on Instagram or Twitter since Sept. 13. Even that post was just a promo for Bose, so it is not as if he was very active on social media before.

Another NFL star recently told reporters he also deleted social media apps from his phone, although he did so for a very unique reason.

The Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-20 in overtime in Week 1. They then lost 20-17 on Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys, who started backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Burrow threw four interceptions against the Steelers. He has been sacked 13 times already, which is obviously a massive problem that Cincinnati needs to address.